Constitutional amendments ordered for November election

Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order for eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The first proposition, HJR 143 will authorize professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo events.

The second proposition, HJR 99, authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition three, SJR 27, prohibits the state, or a political subdivision of the state, from prohibiting or limiting religious services or religious organizations.

Proposition four, SJR 47, changes eligibility requirements for a justice of the Supreme Court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of the court of appeals and a district judge.

The fifth proposition, HJR 165, provides additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

The sixth proposition, SJR 19, establishes a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition seven, HJR 125, will allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

Lastly, proposition eight, SJR 35, authorizing the legislature to provide an ad valorem tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed forces service member who is killed in the line of duty.

In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives. Texans will have the opportunity to approve the amendments with a majority vote.

For more information on each amendment, visit votetexas.gov.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]