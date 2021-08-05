Candidates begin filing for November election

Princeton residents interested in serving on city council, as mayor, or on the school board have until Aug. 16 to file for a place on the ballot.

City Council Place 1, cur­rently held by David Kleiber, and Place 2, held by Mike Rob­ertson, are up for re-election. Kleiber has indicated that he plans to run again but has not filed his paperwork as of Aug. 2.

Additionally, Jonathon Todd has filed for Place 1 and Mike McCandless has filed for Place 2.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]