Governor Abbott calls second special session

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation announcing a second special session to convene at noon on Aug. 7 with 17 agenda items identified.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that they started,” Abbott said in an Aug. 5 news release. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these special session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

Bail reform, critical race theory and election integrity, which were all on the first called session agenda, will return. Additionally, Abbott added federal relief appropriations allowing the legislature to considered $10.5 billion in unappropriated available revenues for COVID-19-related healthcare expenses.

Border security and radioactive waste reform — limiting where it can be transported and store — was added to the agenda. In addition, Abbott asked the legislature to modify the filing period and related election dates, including runoff elections, for primary elections.

social media censorship, legislature funding, family violence prevention and legislation banning abortion-inducing drugs delivered by mail are also on the agenda.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]