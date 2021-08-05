PISD classes start August 12

With the summer winding down, multiple Princeton track and field athletes have utilized the offseason to improve and compete among their peers.
This past weekend, locally-based Fanntastic Sports competed in the TAAF state track and field meet in Corpus Christi July 29 to Aug. 1. With 18 athletes participating in the state meet, the club earned nine top-10 finishes and a state medalist in the field events.
For the full story, see the August 5 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]