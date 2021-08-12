Subscribe

Property values continue to climb

Aug 12, 2021

Princeton’s continued growth is reflected in this year’s certified taxable values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) last month.

Property values in Princ­eton showed an increase of 24.62% according CCAD data. The city will use the cer­tified values from the county to calculate property taxes and the tax rate based on the certified property value will be set in September.

By Dustin Butler[email protected]

