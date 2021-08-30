Smith Elementary to close for remainder of week

Smith Elementary will close “out of an abundance of caution” because of a high number of positive COVID-19 tests.

According to an email sent to Princeton ISD parents, when students are dismissed Aug. 30, they will not return until Sept. 7.

“This is being done in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 on that campus,” according to the district, “which is experiencing a higher percentage than the rest of the district.

The district has indicated that all other PISD campuses will continue to operate as normal.

Parents of Smith Elementary students will receive direct communication from their student’s home room teacher, the email says, to provide additional information.

