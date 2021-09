Library Director Cathy Dunkel held several positions in the city of Princeton, but she said her favorite was with the library.

After nearly 20 years with the city, Aug. 31 was Dunkel’s first day of retirement.

“It’s weird,” Dunkel said. “But nice.”

She said she is still adjusting to life as a retiree and has to remind herself not to call and check on the library.

For the full story, see our September 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]