Election bill signed by governor

After a months-long stalemate, the Texas Legislature returned to work, approving a controversial elections bill that was a priority of Gov.Greg Abbott.

The bill, SB-1, concerns“election integrity and security” and aims to prevent fraudulent conduct in the state’s elections.

The bill has been both lauded and abhorred by lawmakers. Republicans said the bill is needed to ensure Texans remain confident in the state’s results. But Democrats said that the bill unfairly restricts voting opportunities for people of color.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]