Panther lose district opener to Lovejoy

Sep 13, 2021

Points came early and often for Lovejoy (3-0, 1-0) as that state ranked squad built up a big 49-7 halftime lead, then went on to beat down Princeton (2-1, 0-1) 69-21.

Princeton received the opening kickoff and moved the ball downfield for 2 first downs before being forced to punt.  Lovejoy then moved the ball to the Panther 18 before attempting, and missing a 35 yard field goal. 

Lovejoy’s second possession of the opening quarter ended after a 1 play drive as Matthew Mainord ran 32 yards for a score.  Lovejoy scored again on their next drive when Jaxson Lavender caught a 24 yard touchdown pass from Alexander Franklin.

Lovejoy blew the game open in the second quarter, scoring 5 touchdowns. Lavender scored 2 more touchdowns while teammates Noah Naidoo, Payton Pierce, and Parker Livingstone each added scores.

