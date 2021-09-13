Panther lose district opener to Lovejoy

Points came early and often for Lovejoy (3-0, 1-0) as that state ranked squad built up a big 49-7 halftime lead, then went on to beat down Princeton (2-1, 0-1) 69-21.

Princeton received the opening kickoff and moved the ball downfield for 2 first downs before being forced to punt. Lovejoy then moved the ball to the Panther 18 before attempting, and missing a 35 yard field goal.

Lovejoy’s second possession of the opening quarter ended after a 1 play drive as Matthew Mainord ran 32 yards for a score. Lovejoy scored again on their next drive when Jaxson Lavender caught a 24 yard touchdown pass from Alexander Franklin.

Lovejoy blew the game open in the second quarter, scoring 5 touchdowns. Lavender scored 2 more touchdowns while teammates Noah Naidoo, Payton Pierce, and Parker Livingstone each added scores.

