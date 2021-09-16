CDC discuss recreation center

Plans are moving forward for the recreation center in Princeton after Kimley-Horn presented an update on the center’s progress.

Brittany Shake with Kimley- Horn presented the update to the Community Development Corporation during the Sept. 8 meeting. Shake said an agreement with the White Wing Trails developers gave the city two pieces of property — one to develop Fire Station No. 2 and the second to build a recreation center.

For the full story, see our September 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]