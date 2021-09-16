Budget and tax rate adopted

Princeton City Council held several public hearings and accepted the budget and tax rate during the Sept. 13 council meeting.

The first public hearing concerned the tax rate and the second concerned the 2021-22 budget. Although no one spoke about the tax rate, mayoral candidate David Sprawls ex- pressed concerns over the budget of $42.5 million in expenses and $39.7 million in revenue. Sprawls said the 2020-21 budget, 31.6 million in expenditures and $29.4 million in revenue also showed a deficit.

City Manager Derek Borg said that while it looks like there is a deficit, the general fund is balanced.



By Dustin Butler • [email protected]