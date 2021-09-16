Collin County announces recovery plan

Collin County officials recently published the Collin County Recovery Plan, a 22- page document detailing the projects the county intends to fund using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Along with ARPA funds, the plan includes State and Local

Fiscal Recovery Funds (SL- FRF).

The document was published on the Collin County website Aug. 31 and outlines three major infrastructure improvements that will use the $200 million the county will receive.

County Administrator Bill Bilyeu detailed the plan to the commissioners court in June,

explaining that the county receives half of the money in the first tranche in May and expects the second tranche in 2022.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]