Lady Panthers lose to McKinney North

The Lady Panthers started off district play last Friday.

Princeton (18-12) played well in its preseason schedule. Matched up against some of the best 5A opponents, the Lady Panthers held their own. Princeton would need this momentum heading into one of the toughest volleyball districts in Texas.

Princeton hosted McKinney North. Last season, the Lady Bulldogs were just behind Lovejoy at the top of the district, winning 23 games. McKinney North finished the 2021 pre-district schedule with a 11-6 record.

Playing at home, the Lady Panthers were unable to match the Lady Bulldogs, losing in three sets 25-16, 25-18, 25-9.

By Jackson King * [email protected]