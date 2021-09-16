Local creative artists win big at State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas Creative Arts contest dates back to 1886 and has showcased works from artists in multiple categories across the state.

Among the winners in this year’s creative arts contest is Princeton resident Cynthia Hanson.

Hanson, a retired surgical technician assistant, won three first-place ribbons, two second-place ribbons and four honorable mention ribbons. She entered in several categories, including needlepoint, crewel and counted cross-stitch and needlework and sewing.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]