Panthers race in Lewisville

The Princeton cross country team returned to action for their fourth meet of the year last Thursday at Lake Park in Lewisville.

Senior Aubrey Leverton earned her second straight win of the season with a personal best of 19:46 in the girls varsity 5K. Leverton, the only PHS female competitor, improved her time from the previous meet by 37 seconds.

In the boys varsity 5K race Junior Daniel Gomez recorded the fastest 5K for Princeton this year, finishing 15th overall with a 18:25.13 run. Luis Cerda was close behind in 19th place (19:02.69).

