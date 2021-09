The Princeton volleyball team lost its Tuesday night matchup at The Colony, losing in three sets: 25-12, 25-19, 25-17.

Junior Rachel Sadler led the Lady Panthers with seven kills, 14 digs and a block. Senior Brooklyn Purcella had six kills.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers move to 1-3 in district competition and 20-16 on the season. Princeton’s next game is Friday, as they host Wylie East at 5 p.m.