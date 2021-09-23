City hires new library director

Glenda Puckett has big shoes to fill, but she is excited to take on the challenge.

Puckett replaced Cathy Dunkel, who retired in August, as the new library director. Although she started in utility billing, Puckett has experience working in a library. Before taking the position with the city two years ago, she worked as a library media specialist in Royse City ISD. Before that, she held a similar position in Greenville ISD.

After relocating to Princeton with her husband, Puckett took the position with the city to avoid the daily drive.

For the full story, see our September 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]