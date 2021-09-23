Subscribe

Third special session begins

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five agenda items including redistricting.

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census number,” Abbott said in a news release. “In additional to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]

