Subscribe

Panthers compete in Buffalo Stampede

by | Sep 24, 2021 | Latest, Sports

Princeton cross-country returned to action for their fifth meet of the year last Thursday in Haltom.

Senior Aubrey Leverton had another top-five finish in the girls varsity 5K, finishing fourth (20:17.82). J. J. Pearce won the girls team competition, while junior Charis Whittington of Pearce finished first (19:42.93).

In the boys varsity 5K race Junior Daniel Gomez had the best 5K time for the Panthers this season, finishing 24th overall (17:56.36). Senior Luis Cerda was close behind in 27th place (18:11.47), improving his time by 50 seconds.

For the full story, see the September 23 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Frisco Memorial spoils Princeton Homecoming

Frisco Memorial spoils Princeton Homecoming

Sep 25, 2021 |

Princeton – A 21-point 1st quarter explosion by Memorial (4-1, 2-1 district 7-5A) was the difference in the game as they beat the Panthers 38-22 (2-3, 0-3) to spoil Princeton’s Homecoming.      Memorial’s Ethan Lollar threw for a touchdown and...

read more
Third special session begins

Third special session begins

Sep 23, 2021 |

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five agenda items including redistricting. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and...

read more
EDC considers hiring director

EDC considers hiring director

Sep 23, 2021 |

Princeton Economic Development Corporation may soon have an employee to call its own. The board discussed possibly hiring a director during the Sept. 13 special meeting. No decision was made, but the board asked EDC President Sherry Campbell to contact other EDCs in...

read more
City hires new library director

City hires new library director

Sep 23, 2021 |

Glenda Puckett has big shoes to fill, but she is excited to take on the challenge. Puckett replaced Cathy Dunkel, who retired in August, as the new library director. Although she started in utility billing, Puckett has experience working in a library. Before taking...

read more
PISD board keeps masks optional

PISD board keeps masks optional

Sep 23, 2021 |

The Princeton ISD school board discussed how to prepare for COVID outbreaks during the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 20. The board opened the meeting with public comments. Thirteen speakers were given three minutes each to speak on any topic, with a majority speaking...

read more
Lady Panthers swept by The Colony

Lady Panthers swept by The Colony

Sep 22, 2021 | ,

The Princeton volleyball team lost its Tuesday night matchup at The Colony, losing in three sets: 25-12, 25-19, 25-17. Junior Rachel Sadler led the Lady Panthers with seven kills, 14 digs and a block. Senior Brooklyn Purcella had six kills. With the loss, the Lady...

read more
Governor announced additional agenda items

Governor announced additional agenda items

Sep 22, 2021 |

Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional agenda items to be added to the third called session, which began Monday, Sept. 20. The announcement came Sept. 22 after Abbott submitted a message to the Secretary of the Senate identifying the items. The first additional item is...

read more
Panthers fall short in district road game

Panthers fall short in district road game

Sep 18, 2021 |

Prosper – Rock Hill (2-2, 1-1 district) defeated Princeton(2-2, 0-2) by the final score of 42-34.  Donovan Shannon was the player of the game for Rock Hill as he rushed for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns.      All in all, it was a fairly...

read more
Panthers race in Lewisville

Panthers race in Lewisville

Sep 17, 2021 | ,

The Princeton cross country team returned to action for their fourth meet of the year last Thursday at Lake Park in Lewisville. Senior Aubrey Leverton earned her second straight win of the season with a personal best of 19:46 in the girls varsity 5K.  Leverton,...

read more