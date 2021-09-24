Panthers compete in Buffalo Stampede

Princeton cross-country returned to action for their fifth meet of the year last Thursday in Haltom.

Senior Aubrey Leverton had another top-five finish in the girls varsity 5K, finishing fourth (20:17.82). J. J. Pearce won the girls team competition, while junior Charis Whittington of Pearce finished first (19:42.93).

In the boys varsity 5K race Junior Daniel Gomez had the best 5K time for the Panthers this season, finishing 24th overall (17:56.36). Senior Luis Cerda was close behind in 27th place (18:11.47), improving his time by 50 seconds.

By Jackson King * [email protected]