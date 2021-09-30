Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4

The deadline to register to vote in the city of Princeton council, Princeton ISD board of trustees and the statewide Constitutional Amendment election is fast approaching.

Residents have until Monday, Oct. 4 to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Residents can visit votetexas.gov to check their registration status. Texas does not allow an individual to register to vote online, but applications can be found at collincountytx.gov. Completed forms can be printed, signed and mailed to: Registrar of Voters, 2010 Redbud Blvd, Suite 102, McKinney, Tx 75069.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]