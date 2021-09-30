Panthers golf competes at Watters Creek

In the first meet of the fall, the Princeton golf team competed at Watters Creek in Plano Monday, Sept. 20.

The Panthers had four competitors in the one-day tournament. Junior Landyn Smith, the only returning golfer from the spring, shot a 94. Guillermo Pascual Herrero, a foreign exchange senior from Spain, finished with a round of 83. He tied for 28th. Freshman Dominic Dodson shot an 88 during the event.

Highland Park took first place as a team, followed by Dallas Jesuit and McKinney North. McKinney North’s Alex Vestal won the individual prize with a round of 73, followed by Jesuit’s Oliver Naumann, Jesuit’s Sean Mello and Lovejoy’s Mason McClure, who all shot a 74.

By Jackson King * [email protected]