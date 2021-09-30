PISD dedicates new Lovelady High School

A central theme kept showing up during Sunday’s school dedication for Lovelady High School, and it was a running list of attributes possessed by Bob and Jean Lovelady and their commitment to education such as integrity, faith and passion, which are key to the development of a community of children.

Princeton ISD opened its newest high school in August to all of the district’s 9th-grade students at 501 N. Boorman, located just behind PHS.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]