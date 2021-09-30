Subscribe

PISD dedicates new Lovelady High School

by | Sep 30, 2021 | Latest

A central theme kept showing up during Sunday’s school dedication for Lovelady High School, and it was a running list of attributes possessed by Bob and Jean Lovelady and their commitment to education such as integrity, faith and passion, which are key to the development of a community of children.

Princeton ISD opened its newest high school in August to all of the district’s 9th-grade students at 501 N. Boorman, located just behind PHS.

For the full story, see our September 30 issue or subscribe online.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Princeton to hold charter selection meeting

Princeton to hold charter selection meeting

Oct 1, 2021 |

The city of Princeton will host a meeting, open to all Princeton residents, to select members for the city's charter commission. The meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Hall, located at 123 W. Princeton Drive and it will be open to the community. In...

read more
Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4

Voter registration deadline is Oct. 4

Sep 30, 2021 |

The deadline to register to vote in the city of Princeton council, Princeton ISD board of trustees and the statewide Constitutional Amendment election is fast approaching. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 4 to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election. Residents can...

read more
Beloved coach, teacher remembered

Beloved coach, teacher remembered

Sep 30, 2021 |

The sudden death of coach Maurice Hill not only shocked his family and friends, but also his Princeton ISD family. Hill, 48, died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney on Sunday, Sept. 19 due to COVID-19. He had been in the hospital since late August....

read more
Council honors resident children

Council honors resident children

Sep 30, 2021 |

Princeton City Council took a moment to honor children in the area battling childhood cancer at its Sept. 27 meeting. During the meeting, Mayor Brianna Chacon said that resident Wendy Weinman contacted her and suggested the city recognize September as Childhood Cancer...

read more
Panthers golf competes at Watters Creek

Panthers golf competes at Watters Creek

Sep 30, 2021 | ,

In the first meet of the fall, the Princeton golf team competed at Watters Creek in Plano Monday, Sept. 20. The Panthers had four competitors in the one-day tournament. Junior Landyn Smith, the only returning golfer from the spring, shot a 94. Guillermo Pascual...

read more
Panthers compete in Buffalo Stampede

Panthers compete in Buffalo Stampede

Sep 24, 2021 | ,

Princeton cross-country returned to action for their fifth meet of the year last Thursday in Haltom. Senior Aubrey Leverton had another top-five finish in the girls varsity 5K, finishing fourth (20:17.82). J. J. Pearce won the girls team competition, while junior...

read more
Third special session begins

Third special session begins

Sep 23, 2021 |

The Texas Legislature started its third special session Monday, Sept. 20. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third special session Sept. 7 and identified five agenda items including redistricting. “The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and...

read more
EDC considers hiring director

EDC considers hiring director

Sep 23, 2021 |

Princeton Economic Development Corporation may soon have an employee to call its own. The board discussed possibly hiring a director during the Sept. 13 special meeting. No decision was made, but the board asked EDC President Sherry Campbell to contact other EDCs in...

read more