With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to an end Oct. 15, several residents want to ensure the growing Hispanic population and non-Hispanic residents of Princeton have the opportunity to celebrate together.

The event, Gran Kermes Princeton, is a Hispanic heritage celebration that will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at J.M. Caldwell Park, located at 500 W. College Ave.

For the full story, see our October 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]