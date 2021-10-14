Council to wait on charter commission

Princeton city council began the eminent domain process, accepted a grant and authorized a water rate study at its Oct. 12 regular meeting.

During the meeting, council accepted a grant from Collin County for the 2018 Parks and Open Space Project for $354,000 for the construction of Princeton Crossroads Park phase 1B.

Council also authorized NewGen Strategies to conduct a water and wastewater rate study to update the rate model for the city, which will identify current and forecast operating expenses, capital outlays and debt service for the fiscal year 2022 through 2026.

Community Waste Disposal President Greg Roemer presented an annual review, updating council on some of the challenges the company has faced in the last year and what they are doing to mitigate them.

Council began the process to authorize the city to use eminent domain for acquiring property needed for the Myrick Lane improvement project.

The city recently held a charter selection meeting to develop a home rule charter. City Attorney David Overcash said 15 members are needed for the commission, but, only 13 signed up at the selection meeting. He suggested that council wait for the results of the Nov. 2 election, in which voters will be asked if they want to select a charter commission, before moving forward.

