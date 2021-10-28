Redistricting plans signed by governor

The third called session of the Texas Legislature ended with the lawmakers addressing most of Gov. Greg Abbott’s concerns.

With the exception of a ban on vaccine mandates, increased penalties for illegal voting and a constitutional amendment allowing courts to deny bail to defendants charged with certain types of crime, the Legislature adjourned in the early morning hours of Oct. 19 after considering Abbott’s priority agenda items.

Although the Legislature did not make headway with HB 51, which would ban any entity in Texas from requiring a vaccine mandate, Abbott’s executive order banning requirements remains in effect. After HB 51 was introduced, several organizations opposed the legislation, including the Texas Association of Business, the Texas Hospital Association and the Texas Association of Manufacturers, among others. While the mask and vaccine mandates were the top priority for the governor, others weren’t as concerned.

For the full story, see our October 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]