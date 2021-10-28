PF-R shows new apparatus

Princeton City Council got a chance to check out Princeton Fire-Rescue’s latest apparatus and hear a complaint about Fall Fest at the Oct. 25 regular meeting.

The annual Fall Fest, which was held Oct. 23, welcomed residents and visitors to J.M. Caldwell Park. The event featured live music, vendors, games and a rodeo.

After one resident spoke against the rodeo, alleging that the practice is animal abuse, council heard a presentation from Kelly Clark, owner of Chute 2 Production. Clark refuted the claims saying his organization has strict guidelines they follow to ensure the bulls are properly cared for.

For the full story, see our October 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]