Election results tallied

Unofficial election results have been reported for the Nov. 2 election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Brianna Chacon won the mayoral seat with 742 votes. Challenger David Sprawls received 482.

In City Council Place 1, David Kleiber won with 588 votes over Darsell Johnson, who received 512 votes.

In City Council Place 2, Marlo Obera won with 564 votes while Mike McCandless had 543 votes.

Carlos Cuellar, Bob Lovelady and Duane Kelly captured the three opens seats in the Princeton ISD board of trustees general election.

Cuellar received 786 votes, Lovelady received 628 votes and Kelly received 603 votes.

In the special election, Starla Sharpe defeated Jackson Stager with 857 votes compared to Stager’s 566 votes.

Voters were also asked to vote on whether they want to convene a home rule charter committee.

Ultimately, voters approved the home rule charter committee with 688 voting for and 396 voting against the measure.

All election results are unofficial until canvassed by the city.

