Community resource center coming to Princeton

Princeton’s youth will soon have access to sports programs, academic scholarships and any other resources the community may need thanks to a partnership with the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL).

The AEYL is a McKinney based nonprofit organization that focuses on providing services such as tutoring, mentoring, GED testing and preparation for higher education.

Founder and Executive Director Derrick Robinson runs the nonprofit with his wife, Ceretha Robinson, who serves as administrative director. Derrick said the focus of the organization is to help the youth through athletics, academics, community service, mentorship and workforce readiness. He added that the nonprofit is in its 9th year of providing community services and is a resource center for all of Collin County.

“We’re thankful to the good Lord for the awards and accolades we’ve received, but we don’t do the work for the awards,” Derrick said. “But we couldn’t have done it without the collaborative efforts through the school districts and churches.”

