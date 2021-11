Princeton City Council, during the Nov. 8 regular meeting, recognized several residents for their efforts to help find a missing boy last month.

Shamir Tate, 15, left his home in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 willingly and was considered a runaway.

Several residents began to coordinate an effort to find Shamir, and he was found two days later in Allen.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]