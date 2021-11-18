Cheesecake brings family together

Princeton resident Kurtis Herpeche has turned his love of cooking into a sweet side business.

Herpeche, along with his wife, Brandy Allen, owns The Indigo Rose, a dessert business with an emphasis on cheesecake.

His grandmother was a baker, and Herpeche said cooking has always been essential to his family’s culture.

When his family visited earlier this year, Herpeche said that he made two cheesecakes and the consensus around the table was that it was delicious and that he could sell the cheesecakes if he wanted.

For the full story, see our November 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]