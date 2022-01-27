Subscribe

Council approves new developments

by | Jan 27, 2022 | Latest

In Princeton, there’s build, build and build some more.

Several new housing developments were approved by the Princeton City Council during the regular meeting Monday, Jan. 24.

Princeton Retreat, which will be situated off of County Road 408, will contain 55 single-family homes, an amenity center and park area for residents to use. Council unanimously approved it.

Councilmembers also considered the preliminary plat for the final addition to the Princeton Crossroads development, located near Lake Ridge and E. Princeton Drive. The new housing expansion, called Litehouse Village, will put in 146 single-family units for rent to complement the multifamily housing already built.

Ron Thomas, who spoke on behalf of the developer, told council part of the development includes improving the existing roads nearby.

“This helps improve some of the offsite cost,” Thomas said. “We all know what Hazelwood has been doing the last several years. The little corner piece on the property will help improve Cole Street and add another southbound thoroughfare for Hazelwood.”

The plat was unanimously approved by councilmembers.

Council narrowly approved a development agreement with Varma and Sireesha Penmasta to develop a tract of land inside the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) of Princeton near Charley’s Concrete on County Road 982. Much of the debate on the proposed development revolved around the 110 townhomes that would be constructed.

Councilmembers Keven Underwood and David Kleiber expressed their reluctance to approve more apartments in the city. They both preferred more single-family homes rather than multifamily housing solutions.

Council narrowly approved the development agreement, 3-2, with Kleiber and Underwood voting against.

In other business, councilmembers approved a special-use permit for Hannah Mahan to operate a home daycare under Texas cottage business law. 

Mahan has over four years of experience caring for children, and would be limited to caring for six children at any time. 

Councilmembers also greenlit a reimbursement agreement for the Sicily Public Improvement District, which will reimburse the developer for certain costs relating to infrastructure for the Sicily development. City Manager Derek Borg said the agreement was standard for most PIDs.

Additionally, Borg informed council about the use of bond funds to construct Fire Station No. 2. He said the bond funding should account for all long-term costs, but city staff are attempting to find a way to pay for some of the initial costs and are looking outside the bond for additional money. There was no policy consideration.

The Home Rule Charter Commission and other commissions had most of the vacancies filled by council during the meeting. Following an executive session, councilmembers elected to nominate an entirely new Home Rule Charter Commission after the previous commission lacked enough members.

The next council meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 14 at either City Hall or the Municipal Complex at 6:30 p.m. and streamed on the city’s website.

For more great stories, subscribe to the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Law protecting dogs goes into effect

Law protecting dogs goes into effect

Jan 27, 2022 |

Texas is now a safer place for dogs thanks to the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which went into effect Jan. 18 and bars pet owners from using a chain to tether a dog outside. The law, Senate Bill 5, was vetoed last summer by Gov. Greg Abbott but subsequently passed during...

read more
TAPR report presented

TAPR report presented

Jan 27, 2022 |

The pandemic’s effects on learning loss have been well documented, and one metric used to present these findings is through the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR). This year’s TAPR was presented to the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees during a public...

read more
Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 5

Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 5

Jan 27, 2022 |

Young, adoring daughters will have the opportunity to accompany their fathers and teach them a few new dance moves along the way. The Princeton High School cheerleading team is hosting the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance Saturday Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. in the high school...

read more
Election audit shows few issues

Election audit shows few issues

Jan 26, 2022 |

The Secretary of State’s office released the findings of Phase 1 of the forensics audit of the November 2020 election, which shows few issues with the process. In September 2021, the office of the Secretary of State (SOS) announced it would conduct a full forensic...

read more
Collin County holds hazard plan hearing

Collin County holds hazard plan hearing

Jan 20, 2022 |

If the winter storm last year proved anything, it pays to be prepared in the event of a natural disaster. Collin County Assistant Emergency Management Specialist Randall Gurney presented information about the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan during a Wednesday, Jan. 12...

read more
Princeton ISD closes campuses for three days

Princeton ISD closes campuses for three days

Jan 20, 2022 |

A one week surge in COVID-19 cases has Princeton ISD closing all of its campuses, according to an announcement Thursday, Jan. 20. “Because of the rising number of COVID cases in the district, Princeton ISD has made the decision to close campuses for the next three...

read more
District growth addressed; board recognizes students

District growth addressed; board recognizes students

Jan 20, 2022 |

There is an ongoing effort to address the capacity of Princeton schools as it tries to keep pace with the rapid growth. The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees addressed future school capacity issues and potential staffing needs for the 2022-2023 school year during the...

read more
Voter registration deadline coming soon

Voter registration deadline coming soon

Jan 20, 2022 |

Texas Secretary of State John Scott reminds all eligible Texas voters to ensure they are registered to vote before the upcoming deadline. The last day to register to vote for the upcoming March 1 primary race is Jan. 31. "Registering to vote in Texas is easy and...

read more
Princeton showmen claim numerous awards

Princeton showmen claim numerous awards

Jan 20, 2022 |

Princeton showmen picked up some of the top awards last week at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show. The event, for FFA and 4-H members, was held Jan. 8-15 at the Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney. Princeton Independent School District Ag Science teacher...

read more
City Hall closed next week

City Hall closed next week

Jan 19, 2022 |

Princeton is getting one step closer to moving into its new digs.Princeton City Hall will be closed to the public from Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28.The administrative staff will be transitioning to the new Municipal Center, located at 2000 East Princeton...

read more