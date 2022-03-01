Primary polls open until 7 p.m.

Election Day is here for the Texas Primaries and Princeton voters are asked to cast their ballot in either the Republican or Democrat ­— but not both — primaries.

Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m statewide.

Princeton voters can cast their ballot at the Princeton Community Center, located at 416 North Fourth Street, or any other polling location in Collin County as long as it is the county in which they are registered to vote.

Residents will vote on several federal, state and county seats. The winner of the Republican and Democratic primary for each position will face each other in the November elections.

Residents will cast a ballot for United States Representative Districts 3.

State elections include governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, among other positions.

There will be several county seats on the ballot, depending on the county in which a voter is registered to vote as well as state legislators.

Sample ballots can be found at collincountytx.gov or dallascountyvotes.org.