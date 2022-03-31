Library hosting character story time April 7

Princeton parents looking for storytime options will have even more variety because of a new program starting this month.

The Lois Nelson Public Library is partnering with Alabaster Jar, a local nonprofit organization, to offer a monthly character story time beginning Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Library Director Glenda Puckett said the original time slot was going to be earlier in the evening, but the later time will make the event more accessible to families with working parents. She added she hopes it will boost attendance and also allow children to be fed before coming to story time.

The April 7 reading’s story will be “Princess Ruby and Mrs. Mantis” and children are encouraged to wear a costume of their favorite story book character.

“Kids get to have a story and dress up,” Puckett said. “What’s better than a story and dressing up?”

Attendees will also receive a handout from the event with the moral of the story read, said Puckett. The main focus of this story is building strong character, which will be emphasized in each of the monthly story time slots.

Residents unable to have their children attend this month’s story time will have other opportunities. The library has committed to offering this special story time May 5, June 2 and July 14.

To sign up, residents can call the library at (972) 736-3741 or email [email protected] The deadline for registration is April 4.