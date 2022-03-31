Resident asks for Ukrainian aid

Oleg Sedletsky, a realtor in McKinney, said he hasn’t worked since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 because of the emotional stress caused by the war.

Sedletsky and his wife, Nataliia, are both Ukrainian immigrants living in Princeton and have spoken with the city about providing aid to their homeland in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Shortly after the invasion, he began volunteering with Ukie Style Embroidery Art, a store which helped organize donations to Ukraine’s displaced civilian population.

“That’s where a lot of the action is happening,” Sedletsky said.

Olena Jacobs, the owner of Ukie Style Embroidery Art, has been a leader in organizing humanitarian aid in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, said Sedletsky.

While he was volunteering at the store, he noticed the increasing difficulty in getting aid to Ukraine as the Russian army cut off potential supply routes to the outside world. Despite the challenges of delivering aid, there was an ongoing need for hygiene products, blankets and other humanitarian aid, said Sedletsky.

The increase to shipping costs because of surging fuel prices only complicated delivering aid for companies such as Meest Corporation, Inc., a Ukrainian logistics company.

Data provided by the United Nations estimates there are around 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.

Not satisfied by only giving his time, Sedletsky met with Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon about the city contributing aid to Ukraine in different ways.

Residents interested in donating can visit the website for the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council. They can also visit Meest’s website or Razom.

For the full story, see the March 31 issue.