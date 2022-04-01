Subscribe

Princeton Track and Field Results

by | Apr 1, 2022 | Latest, Sports

 Mens Results 

100 Meters Varsity – Finals
14.De’Ante Nobles11.64a PRPrinceton
20.11Paul Mokake11.80a PRPrinceton
200 Meters Varsity – Finals
3.12Willie Arkansas22.74a SRPrinceton
4.12Gavin Champ23.09a Princeton
12JR OmbatiDNS Princeton
400 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.12Donovan Dixon-Lester51.44a PRPrinceton
14.11Billy Sanchez56.90a PRPrinceton
17.10Azaan Stoughtenborough57.55a PRPrinceton
800 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.11Lindan Jones2:04.06a Princeton
1600 Meters Varsity – Finals
18.11Bryan Martinez5:00.01a PRPrinceton
19.12Luis Cerda5:00.75a Princeton
3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
18.11Bryan Martinez11:07.75a PRPrinceton
19.12Luis Cerda11:13.31a Princeton
110m Hurdles – 39″ Varsity – Finals
1.10RJ (Randall) Fannin15.49a PRPrinceton
8.10Bryce Dade17.83a Princeton
300m Hurdles – 36″ Varsity – Finals
5.10RJ (Randall) Fannin43.90a PRPrinceton
9.10Bryce Dade45.07a Princeton
4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.11  De’Ante Nobles 10  Vyron Hambric 12  JR Ombati 12  Gavin Champ43.40 Princeton 
4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals
4.— Relay Team1:33.83a Princeton 
4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals
5.12  Donovan Dixon-Lester 11  Billy Sanchez 12  Willie Arkansas 11  Lindan Jones3:45.06a Princeton 
Shot Put – 12lb Varsity – Finals
5.12Hendrix Jones42-04.00 Princeton
9.11Jacob Speer40-04.50 SRPrinceton
12Andrew BaileySCR Princeton
Discus – 1.6kg Varsity – Finals
15.11Jacob Speer99-04 Princeton
20.12Andrew Bailey88-00 Princeton
12Hendrix JonesSCR Princeton
Long Jump Varsity – Finals
1.12Gavin Champ22-06.00 Princeton
3.10Azaan Stoughtenborough20-06.50 PRPrinceton
15.10Vyron Hambric18-04.50 Princeton
Triple Jump Varsity – Finals
1.12Gavin Champ47-09.00 Princeton
8.10Azaan Stoughtenborough40-05.00 Princeton

 Womens Results 

100 Meters Varsity – Finals
3.9Ny’Kieviauna Ross12.81a PRPrinceton
16.12Jalissa Dunn13.47a PRPrinceton
17.9Raelyn Fannin13.49a PRPrinceton
200 Meters Varsity – Finals
2.10Jerlana Williams26.72a Princeton
5.9Kelly Nworka26.83a PRPrinceton
9Kiara NworkaDNS Princeton
400 Meters Varsity – Finals
1.10Anaya Little1:02.18a PRPrinceton
5.12Lexus Wolbert1:05.17a PRPrinceton
800 Meters Varsity – Finals
4.11Amaya Malhas2:30.93a Princeton
9.12Ashlyn Franck2:39.34a SRPrinceton
1600 Meters Varsity – Finals
12Aubrey LevertonDNS Princeton
12Cadence SmithDNS Princeton
3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
12Aubrey LevertonDNS Princeton
100m Hurdles – 33″ Varsity – Finals
5.12Lizeth Acosta17.27a PRPrinceton
300m Hurdles – 30″ Varsity – Finals
7.12Lizeth Acosta50.88a SRPrinceton
4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.Kiara NworkaVonyea Robinson 10  Jerlana WilliamsNy’Kieviauna Ross49.50 Princeton 
4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals
1.Vonyea RobinsonKiara NworkaKelly Nworka 10  Jerlana Williams1:44.79a Princeton 
4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals
3.11  Amaya Malhas 12  Lexus WolbertRaelyn Fannin 10  Anaya Little4:17.60 Princeton 
Shot Put – 4kg Varsity – Finals
2.11Kanaiya Douglas34-08.50 PRPrinceton
4.9Mariah Hart34-04.00 PRPrinceton
6.12Kaylee Dixon32-06.00 Princeton
Discus – 1kg Varsity – Finals
2.11Kanaiya Douglas93-07.75 Princeton
5.12Kaylee Dixon91-05.75 Princeton
20.11Raylinn Prunty63-02.50 Princeton
High Jump Varsity – Finals
1.9Terrayah McCoy5-02.00 PRPrinceton
12Cadence SmithNH Princeton
Pole Vault Varsity – Finals
4.12Lizeth Acosta7-00.00 PRPrinceton
12Cadence SmithSCR Princeton
Long Jump Varsity – Finals
10Kynnedi WebbSCR Princeton
Triple Jump Varsity – Finals
15.10Kynnedi Webb30-07.00 SRPrinceton

