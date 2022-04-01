Princeton Track and Field Results

Mens Results
Womens Results
Mens Results
|100 Meters Varsity – Finals
|14.
|De’Ante Nobles
|11.64a PR
|Princeton
|20.
|11
|Paul Mokake
|11.80a PR
|Princeton
|200 Meters Varsity – Finals
|3.
|12
|Willie Arkansas
|22.74a SR
|Princeton
|4.
|12
|Gavin Champ
|23.09a
|Princeton
|12
|JR Ombati
|DNS
|Princeton
|400 Meters Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Donovan Dixon-Lester
|51.44a PR
|Princeton
|14.
|11
|Billy Sanchez
|56.90a PR
|Princeton
|17.
|10
|Azaan Stoughtenborough
|57.55a PR
|Princeton
|800 Meters Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11
|Lindan Jones
|2:04.06a
|Princeton
|1600 Meters Varsity – Finals
|18.
|11
|Bryan Martinez
|5:00.01a PR
|Princeton
|19.
|12
|Luis Cerda
|5:00.75a
|Princeton
|3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
|18.
|11
|Bryan Martinez
|11:07.75a PR
|Princeton
|19.
|12
|Luis Cerda
|11:13.31a
|Princeton
|110m Hurdles – 39″ Varsity – Finals
|1.
|10
|RJ (Randall) Fannin
|15.49a PR
|Princeton
|8.
|10
|Bryce Dade
|17.83a
|Princeton
|300m Hurdles – 36″ Varsity – Finals
|5.
|10
|RJ (Randall) Fannin
|43.90a PR
|Princeton
|9.
|10
|Bryce Dade
|45.07a
|Princeton
|4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals
|1.
|11 De’Ante Nobles 10 Vyron Hambric 12 JR Ombati 12 Gavin Champ
|43.40
|Princeton
|4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals
|4.
|— Relay Team
|1:33.83a
|Princeton
|4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals
|5.
|12 Donovan Dixon-Lester 11 Billy Sanchez 12 Willie Arkansas 11 Lindan Jones
|3:45.06a
|Princeton
|Shot Put – 12lb Varsity – Finals
|5.
|12
|Hendrix Jones
|42-04.00
|Princeton
|9.
|11
|Jacob Speer
|40-04.50 SR
|Princeton
|12
|Andrew Bailey
|SCR
|Princeton
|Discus – 1.6kg Varsity – Finals
|15.
|11
|Jacob Speer
|99-04
|Princeton
|20.
|12
|Andrew Bailey
|88-00
|Princeton
|12
|Hendrix Jones
|SCR
|Princeton
|Long Jump Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Gavin Champ
|22-06.00
|Princeton
|3.
|10
|Azaan Stoughtenborough
|20-06.50 PR
|Princeton
|15.
|10
|Vyron Hambric
|18-04.50
|Princeton
|Triple Jump Varsity – Finals
|1.
|12
|Gavin Champ
|47-09.00
|Princeton
|8.
|10
|Azaan Stoughtenborough
|40-05.00
|Princeton
Womens Results
|100 Meters Varsity – Finals
|3.
|9
|Ny’Kieviauna Ross
|12.81a PR
|Princeton
|16.
|12
|Jalissa Dunn
|13.47a PR
|Princeton
|17.
|9
|Raelyn Fannin
|13.49a PR
|Princeton
|200 Meters Varsity – Finals
|2.
|10
|Jerlana Williams
|26.72a
|Princeton
|5.
|9
|Kelly Nworka
|26.83a PR
|Princeton
|9
|Kiara Nworka
|DNS
|Princeton
|400 Meters Varsity – Finals
|1.
|10
|Anaya Little
|1:02.18a PR
|Princeton
|5.
|12
|Lexus Wolbert
|1:05.17a PR
|Princeton
|800 Meters Varsity – Finals
|4.
|11
|Amaya Malhas
|2:30.93a
|Princeton
|9.
|12
|Ashlyn Franck
|2:39.34a SR
|Princeton
|1600 Meters Varsity – Finals
|12
|Aubrey Leverton
|DNS
|Princeton
|12
|Cadence Smith
|DNS
|Princeton
|3200 Meters Varsity – Finals
|12
|Aubrey Leverton
|DNS
|Princeton
|100m Hurdles – 33″ Varsity – Finals
|5.
|12
|Lizeth Acosta
|17.27a PR
|Princeton
|300m Hurdles – 30″ Varsity – Finals
|7.
|12
|Lizeth Acosta
|50.88a SR
|Princeton
|4×100 Relay Varsity – Finals
|1.
|9 Kiara Nworka 9 Vonyea Robinson 10 Jerlana Williams 9 Ny’Kieviauna Ross
|49.50
|Princeton
|4×200 Relay Varsity – Finals
|1.
|9 Vonyea Robinson 9 Kiara Nworka 9 Kelly Nworka 10 Jerlana Williams
|1:44.79a
|Princeton
|4×400 Relay Varsity – Finals
|3.
|11 Amaya Malhas 12 Lexus Wolbert 9 Raelyn Fannin 10 Anaya Little
|4:17.60
|Princeton
|Shot Put – 4kg Varsity – Finals
|2.
|11
|Kanaiya Douglas
|34-08.50 PR
|Princeton
|4.
|9
|Mariah Hart
|34-04.00 PR
|Princeton
|6.
|12
|Kaylee Dixon
|32-06.00
|Princeton
|Discus – 1kg Varsity – Finals
|2.
|11
|Kanaiya Douglas
|93-07.75
|Princeton
|5.
|12
|Kaylee Dixon
|91-05.75
|Princeton
|20.
|11
|Raylinn Prunty
|63-02.50
|Princeton
|High Jump Varsity – Finals
|1.
|9
|Terrayah McCoy
|5-02.00 PR
|Princeton
|12
|Cadence Smith
|NH
|Princeton
|Pole Vault Varsity – Finals
|4.
|12
|Lizeth Acosta
|7-00.00 PR
|Princeton
|12
|Cadence Smith
|SCR
|Princeton
|Long Jump Varsity – Finals
|10
|Kynnedi Webb
|SCR
|Princeton
|Triple Jump Varsity – Finals
|15.
|10
|Kynnedi Webb
|30-07.00 SR
|Princeton
