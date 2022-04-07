FFA students bring supplies, food to areas affected by wildfire

The FFA Code calls on members to serve, something that resonated with Princeton FFA students Adam Campbell and Chloe Frohock.

Both students quickly mobilized the Princeton FFA Chapter to help collect aid to distribute to those affected by the Eastland wildfires Saturday, March 26.

Donations were accepted until Friday, March 25 and a meal delivery to firefighters currently fighting the Eastland wildfires was also included.

Even though FFA is a competition, Adam said it is a large family that supports its members which inspired him to become involved.

“If we were in their situation, we would want them to help us,” Adam said.

Chloe echoed Adam’s sentiments and said it was important to serve, even if the Princeton FFA chapter could not possibly provide every last item needed.

Shalley Boles, the chapter’s sponsor, said the effort was important to her because she grew up outside Central Texas and was familiar with the area affected by the fires. Her brother is a teacher and FFA sponsor in Gorman and both their students know each other.

The students created their own informational flyer and presented it to Boles for approval. They also reached out to other local FFA chapters, including Farmersville, McKinney, Celina and Prosper, who also contributed to the effort, said Boles. The Wylie FFA Chapter’s Facebook page also posted about the supply drive.

