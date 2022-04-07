Subscribe

FFA students bring supplies, food to areas affected by wildfire

by | Apr 7, 2022 | Latest

The FFA Code calls on members to serve, something that resonated with Princeton FFA students Adam Campbell and Chloe Frohock.

Both students quickly mobilized the Princeton FFA Chapter to help collect aid to distribute to those affected by the Eastland wildfires Saturday, March 26.

Donations were accepted until Friday, March 25 and a meal delivery to firefighters currently fighting the Eastland wildfires was also included.

Even though FFA is a competition, Adam said it is a large family that supports its members which inspired him to become involved.

“If we were in their situation, we would want them to help us,” Adam said.

Chloe echoed Adam’s sentiments and said it was important to serve, even if the Princeton FFA chapter could not possibly provide every last item needed.

Shalley Boles, the chapter’s sponsor, said the effort was important to her because she grew up outside Central Texas and was familiar with the area affected by the fires. Her brother is a teacher and FFA sponsor in Gorman and both their students know each other.

The students created their own informational flyer and presented it to Boles for approval. They also reached out to other local FFA chapters, including Farmersville, McKinney, Celina and Prosper, who also contributed to the effort, said Boles. The Wylie FFA Chapter’s Facebook page also posted about the supply drive.

For the full story, see the April 7 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Longtime banker looks forward to retirement

Longtime banker looks forward to retirement

Apr 7, 2022 |

After 44 years working at banks and being recognized with multiple awards, a respected community figure is looking forward to his retirement. Bill Bradshaw, who worked as president of People’s Bank until retiring this year, says he is most excited about the ability to...

read more
Council discusses special event ordinance

Council discusses special event ordinance

Apr 5, 2022 |

Clarity is key, especially when it comes to enforcing the law and avoiding confusion. Council discussed potential amendments to its existing special event permit ordinance during its regular meeting Monday, March 28. The discussion took place because a few residents...

read more
Crash data reveals significant increase in 2021

Crash data reveals significant increase in 2021

Apr 2, 2022 |

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that for the past several years, 10 people have died every day in crashes in Texas. This grim reality ultimately led to the creation of TxDOT’s “End the Streak” campaign, which urges Texans to take personal safety...

read more
Princeton Track and Field Results

Princeton Track and Field Results

Apr 1, 2022 | ,

 Mens Results  100 Meters Varsity - Finals14.De'Ante Nobles11.64a PRPrinceton20.11Paul Mokake11.80a PRPrinceton200 Meters Varsity - Finals3.12Willie Arkansas22.74a SRPrinceton4.12Gavin Champ23.09a Princeton12JR...

read more
Firefighters recognized with Lifesaver Award

Firefighters recognized with Lifesaver Award

Apr 1, 2022 |

First responders often perform a thankless task, but got a moment in the spotlight for some of their recent outstanding work. Two different firefighter shifts from Fire Station No. 1, along with Collin County paramedics, were recognized during the regular council...

read more
Library hosting character story time April 7

Library hosting character story time April 7

Mar 31, 2022 |

Princeton parents looking for storytime options will have even more variety because of a new program starting this month. The Lois Nelson Public Library is partnering with Alabaster Jar, a local nonprofit organization, to offer a monthly character story time beginning...

read more
Resident asks for Ukrainian aid

Resident asks for Ukrainian aid

Mar 31, 2022 |

Oleg Sedletsky, a realtor in McKinney, said he hasn’t worked since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 because of the emotional stress caused by the war. Sedletsky and his wife, Nataliia, are both Ukrainian immigrants living in Princeton and have spoken with the city...

read more
Community leaders discuss their paths to success

Community leaders discuss their paths to success

Mar 31, 2022 |

Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon is no stranger to being a woman in a field dominated by men. Chacon worked as a geoscientist from 2011 until 2016 when she left the field to care for her son who is on the autism spectrum.  “I loved bucking the trend and being...

read more
Princeton FFA to host “Eggstravaganza”

Princeton FFA to host “Eggstravaganza”

Mar 29, 2022 |

Following the success of its first-ever fall fest in October, the local FFA chapter thought it would be a good idea to host a similar family friendly event in the spring. And nothing says spring better than an egg hunt, so the “Eggstravaganza” was born. “After the...

read more
Crime report reflects growth

Crime report reflects growth

Mar 26, 2022 |

The Princeton Police Department reported an increase in the total number of crimes in the city–940 which was nearly a 20% increase from the 793 reported in 2020. Police Chief Mark Moyle said part of the increase can be attributed to the city’s continued population...

read more