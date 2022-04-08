Princeton ISD ramps up hiring as it prepares for growth

In addition to normal teacher retirement and loss, Princeton ISD is rapidly growing, which is increasing the amount of hires it needs to make.

Fortunately for the district, the board of trustees has been proactive in monitoring student population estimates and the board recently approved the hiring of 58 new positions in the district during its Jan. 12 meeting.

Mayfield Elementary School, which will be the district’s sixth elementary school, will need 36 new positions to fulfill its staffing needs.

Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources Jackie Hendricks said the district has seen an 970 student increase in its year-over-year enrollment numbers from January 2021.

To accommodate the new elementary school and Mattei Middle School, which is currently under construction, a new zoning map was approved. The maps can be viewed at princetonisd.net/Page/10654.

The district’s growth is also forcing the administration to reconsider some of its hiring practices.

“We have basically come to realize we are going to be in somewhat of a continuous hiring process,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. “Our hiring cycle has been extended.”

Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said the district’s current demographic projections show a yearly increase of around 1,000 students.

“The new housing developments in Princeton are adding to our student population,” Collins said. “We are just fortunate the community had the foresight to approve new schools to handle this growth.”

To cope with the increased growth and attract more local candidates, the district will be hosting its first job fair from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Lovelady High School, which is located at 501 N. Boorman Lane.

