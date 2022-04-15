Find your passing lane to a new career

Feel stuck in your career?

Collin College can help.

Are you asking yourself questions like; what skills do I need to become more marketable, or is it too late to change careers, or even how can I juggle my family obligations?

If so, Collin College is hosting seminar on Tuesday, April 19 to help you plan your success.

During this one-hour presentation, you’ll hear success stories from people just like you. You’ll also be able to identify educational needs and develop a plan of attack to overcome any obstacles you may face.

The presentation is from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Lovelady High School, 501 N. Boorman Lane, Princeton.

Make plans to attend and start building a plan for a new career this week.