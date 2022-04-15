Utility Department changing pay by phone policy

The city of Princeton Utility Billing Department clerks will no longer accept payments over the phone beginning Sunday, May 1.

Residents will still be able to pay their bill in person at the Princeton Municipal Center, located at 2000 E Princeton Drive, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Online Bill Pay and E-Billing is available, or payment can be accessed utilizing a third-party pay by phone service by calling 877-545-9757. Residents may also drop their payment into the secure drop boxes located at the Municipal Center or the Lois Nelson Public Library, located at 323 McKinney Avenue.

Additionally, the Utility Department will be closed on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and Wednesday May 4, 2022, for staff training.

If residents experience a water emergency, they should call 214-960-5665 for immediate assistance.