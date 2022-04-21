Baseball team hosts annual Easter egg hunt

Princeton’s baseball team gave back to the community and provided a little Easter spirit to boot.

Students in Princeton ISD’s life skills classes at Princeton High School and Southard Middle School had the opportunity to hunt Easter eggs at the high school baseball field Wednesday, April 13.

PISD’s life skills classes are offered through its special programs department to eligible students.

The team’s head coach, Leroy Mansanales, said he first began an egg hunt with students with disabilities during his tenure at Creekview High School 11 years ago.

“One of the guys I worked for a long time ago had a brother with special needs and he always made it a point to do an Easter egg hunt at the school,” Mansanales said. “I took that on and said I’m going to continue to do it wherever I’m at.”

This year was the first time the baseball team has invited the life skills students from Southard, said Mansanales, adding it was a good way to give back to a few more students this year.

Students from Southard, Lovelady High School and Princeton High were included in this year’s event.

Mansanales said the team always holds its Easter egg hunt the Wednesday before Easter. He said he began reaching out to life skills teachers at the beginning of March to make sure their students would be attending the egg hunt.

“They look forward to it and are very appreciative of it,” Mansanales said.

