Substance abuse resource available

Millions of Americans battle drug and alcohol addiction, but Collin County residents facing these issues have a resource they might not know about. 

First established 32 years ago, the Collin County Substance Abuse Program served 58 clients in its first year, but has since grown to serve over 2,500 residents annually.

Program administrator John-Mark Meulman said treatment for drug and alcohol abuse is not among the services the program provides, it does offer substance abuse evaluations and referrals for both adults and adolescents as well as public information and education classes for Collin County youth. 

All adolescent education resources are free and there is a nominal charge for other evaluations. 

“The thing I like is that anything that benefits the county as it relates to substance abuse or mental health falls into my wheelhouse,” Meulman said. “We try to get out and do as much education as we can.”

One issue that has been on his radar recently is an increase in fentanyl abuse. The drug is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is especially dangerous because a two mg dose is enough to be fatal, compared to 30 mg of heroin. 

Those in need of help from substance abuse issues can contact Meulman or his staff at 972-548-5570. 

For the full story, see the April 21 issue of The Princeton Herald.

