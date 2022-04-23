Latest census shows statewide growth

Although the decennial census showed population growth for the entire United States, a record number of counties across the country showed a natural decrease in the Vintage 2021 dataset.

Natural decrease occurs when an area experiences more deaths than births and 2021 had an intensified mortality rate and fewer births caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These rates were also factored into the estimates of the Vintage 2021 dataset.

A “vintage” dataset is named for the final year in a time series for data collected by the U.S. Census bureau. The 2021 data was calculated between the release of data from the 2020 Census and July 1, 2021.

It is considered to be a yearly revision to census data at the national, state and county levels, but the 2020 census is still the general basis for municipalities and used for apportionment of congressional districts.

Collin County bucked the trend, ranking the second highest in terms of numerical growth from July 1, 2020 through July, 1 2021 gaining 36,313 residents, according to census data. It also received the third highest number of domestic migrants, 30,191.

Five of the 10 fastest growing counties were located in Texas. The state was also home to four of the 10 highest growth metropolitan areas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex experienced the most numeric growth between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, according to census data in the Vintage 2021 dataset.

Countywide data for birth and death rates was not available in the census data.

Despite the natural decrease, Christine Hartley, the assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said in a March 24 news release the figures are not as bad as they seem.

She said the growth of internal migration numbers largely offset the results of natural decrease.

The total number of Collin County residents grew by over 250,000 between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. In 2010, the county’s population was 782, 341 and it was measured at 1,064,465 in 2020.

Collin County’s population is estimated to have grown by a little over 4% between April 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. Its population as of April 1, 2020 was 1,064,465 and it was estimated at 1,109,462 residents on July 1, 2021.

Neighboring Dallas County had a population decrease of 1.1% over the same period, according to the data. Its population on April 1, 2020 was listed as 2,613,539 and the July 1, 2021 population was estimated to be 2,586,050.

Princeton’s population grew by nearly 11,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 decennial census. In 2010, its population was listed at 6,807 and it increased to 17,027. There are no city data points available in the Vintage 2021 dataset.

City Manager Derek Borg said the overall population growth presents the city with opportunities to improve its staff and infrastructure.

“The city is keeping up with the growth, we have long-term planning taking place and ongoing construction of infrastructure including a new elevated storage tank, ground storage tanks, lift stations, and pump stations,” Borg said. “The city is constructing streets like Myrick Lane that will eventually alleviate some of the traffic on US 380.”

Additionally, the city is working with both TxDOT and Collin County on road projects, some in the city such as Beauchamp Boulevard, others outside, to help with traffic concerns.

The city manager said there is also an opportunity to increase the quality of its services including fire, police and public works, which can lead to attracting more businesses to Princeton.

“New businesses start to look at Princeton as a vibrant community where they can locate their business,” Borg said. “This provides local jobs and local spending, which ultimately leads to local prosperity.”

Grants are also an option as the population keeps growing, said Borg. Currently, the city is looking to apply for library grants, park and trail grants and community development grants.

While growth has its benefits, there are also challenges the city will face.

“One of the biggest challenges can be staffing, and getting people trained up in such a fast-paced environment,” Borg said. “We are building a great team, and we are very excited about serving the community. There will be growing pains, but there always is during times like this.”

According to census data, Princeton is 69.8% white, 15.9% Black or African American, 0.4% American Indian or Alaskan Native, 2.5% Asian and 29.8% Hispanic or Latino. Of the city’s population, 5.8% identified as two or more races.

There are currently 588 veterans living in the city, census data shows, and 18.3% of the population was born outside the United States.

In Princeton, 84.7% of the population over 25 years old has a high school diploma or higher. For the same demographic, 23.5% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The median household income in Princeton is $80,323, according to census data. Income per capita is $30,792 and 8.3% of the population is considered to be in poverty.

