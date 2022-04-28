Land for park, EDC development purchased

Princeton councilmembers were presented with resolutions to complement the city’s growth by adding areas for park and commercial development.

Council tackled land acquisition during its regular meeting Monday, April 25. Councilmembers Steve Deffibaugh and Keven Underwood were both absent.

The first action item council addressed concerned 90 acres of land, located on FM 982 and just east of the Princeton Business Park, the city is looking to purchase for use.

City Manager Derek Borg said the land was very close to a planned park development in the city’s Parks Master Plan.

“This is a great opportunity to secure this property,” Borg said.

Council approved the item. The cost of the purchase was not included in the agenda packet.

Additionally, councilmembers also considered an item authorizing the Princeton Economic Development Corporation to purchase and develop land located at the intersection of FM 982 and CR 1219.

Borg said the 30-acre tract would be used for economic development and could be purchased by the EDC using its cash reserves.

“It’s an investment property,” Borg said. “They are looking at some prospects and trying to tie this down for similar development. It would probably involve a similar process to the Business Park as it was developed.”

Council voted to authorize the EDC to make the transaction. The cost of the acquisition was not listed in the agenda packet.

Later in the meeting, council approved an allocation of $2.94 million in funding for the construction of the first phase of JJ Book Wilson Memorial Park. Work is expected to begin in the next two to three weeks, said Shawn Fort, director of development services.

