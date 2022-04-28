Onion Fest surpasses pre-pandemic attendance levels

A local tradition recognizing Princeton as a hub in the onion trade continued with another event this year.

Residents gathered to raise money for a local civic organization, take part in athletic competitions and connect with their community at the 18th Annual Onion Festival Saturday, April 23.

Proceeds from the all-day event were put toward programs put on by the Lions Club in conjunction with Princeton ISD, such as the Angel Tree program and providing eyeglasses for economically disadvantaged children.

Final revenues will be accounted for at next week’s Lions Club meeting.

Lions Club President Casey Gunnels said this year’s event beat pre-pandemic attendance levels.

PISD Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins added registrations for the 5K run were up significantly.

The first two events of the day were the 5K run and the Kids Fun Run which both began around 9 a.m. The children’s event was one mile, in which participants completed four laps around the track of Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The 5K run was held entirely on property owned by PISD and concluded on the stadium’s track. This year’s winner

was Titan Summers who narrowly outran his cross country and track teammate Beto Sauceda.

Titan set the pace for time running the 5k in 22:14 with Beto finishing in 22:15. Gunnels finished the race in third place with a time of 22:59.

For the full story, see the April 28 issue of The Princeton Herald.