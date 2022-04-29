City holds Municipal Center ribbon cutting

Princeton’s one-stop shop for city business held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week after delaying the event over a month.

The Municipal Center welcomed residents from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, to join the celebration for the building’s “grand opening.”

Whereas the previous City Hall building only housed some of the city’ offices–and emergency services were located elsewhere in the city–the Municipal Center now has all the offices for city departments and emergency services under the same room.

Mayor Brianna Chacon said she hopes the construction of the new facility will be the first step of many toward the evolution of Princeton from a bedroom community into a modern city.

“We wanted to provide a one-stop shop that allowed all of our residents to have all of their needs met in one location,” Chacon said. “We wanted to provide a place for our community to gather for events such as today to help foster a sense of community.”

The new building will also allow the city to lead the way as it continues to grow, said Chacon.

“We want to be a city that is defined by ‘progress with purpose,’” Chacon said. “I personally feel that our Municipal Center exemplifies that desire.”

