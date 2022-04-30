CCAD estimates have property owners concerned

Property owners in Princeton should have received their appraised value estimates last week and are expressing concerns about the increases they are seeing, an indication that property values are continuing to rise in the area.

The value estimates were mailed by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) April 15 to give owners a chance to file protests by the May 16 deadline. CCAD is expected to release its list of property value estimates to taxing entities this week.

The Princeton Herald put out a social media inquiry asking what residents thought about their new property appraisals. Two residents responded indicating their appraisal values had increased.

“Almost a 59% increase over five years,” Debra Rosengartner West said in a Facebook post. “This is crazy for rural Princeton.”

For this resident, filing a protest was a no-brainer.

“[I] Will be filing a protest once I gather photos of the neighborhood?” West said. “Then, [I’ll] call and request the appraiser meet me at the house.”

The first step for someone who wants to protest their valuation is to use the CCAD’s eFile system, said Bo Daffin, CCAD chief Appraiser. Daffin said there are several causes for increased appraisals.

