Local author reads at story time

May 5, 2022

The Lois Nelson Public Library is exposing young readers to the books of local storytellers with some of its story time programming.

The latest local author to read her work is Kim Pollock McGrath, who read her most recent book, “A Fable about Miss Able,” Wednesday, April 27.

McGrath is a retired first grade teacher from Independence, KS, who moved to Princeton in November 2021 after a 29-year career in education. 

“What got me going was doing a lot of traveling with my son for his basketball team,” McGrath said. “I was in the prairie and I saw this tree and thought, ‘what kind of story can I tell about that?’”

From there, her career as an author took off, said McGrath, and she wrote four children’s books in three months.

True to form, McGrath said the main goal of her books is to build a love of reading in her audience while telling them interesting stories. She also tries to add words to expand her readers’ vocabularies and all her books are written in rhyme.

