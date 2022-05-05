Subscribe
State up next for ‘Superior’ ranked PHS band

by | May 5, 2022 | Latest

The hard work of band students paid off with top marks at a recent band competition.

The Princeton High School Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band both performed at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Region 25 concert and sightreading contest at Allen High School Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12.

The band received a Superior rating, the highest possible score, for their concert performance and an Excellent rating, the next highest score, for their sightreading ability. 

During the competition, the band was evaluated by a panel of three judges.

Princeton High School Director of Bands Brandon Brewer said the “contest” was similar to a STAAR test for students because it only evaluated the abilities of the students. There is no state competition.

To prepare for the competition, the band prepares a marching routine and also picks out two pieces of music from the UIL Prescribed List, said Brewer, adding the band also practices sightreading before the competition.

Brewer said the students have worked hard all year and he is glad they got recognized for their efforts.

“I thought they did exceptionally well,” Brewer said. “They performed music at a level beyond what they are required and received a Superior rating from all the judges.”

For the full story, see the May 5 issue of The Princeton Herald.

