Champ qualifies for state in two events

For the second year in a row, Princeton’s Gavin Champ is state championship bound.

This time around, the Panther qualified in two events. Competing at the Region II-5A championships in Arlington on April 29-30, Champ finished third in the long jump (23-0.75).

While the top two finishers are guaranteed qualification to state, Champ was one of the top third-place finishers at the regional meet to earn his state positioning.

He currently owns the third-best long jump mark in the 5A class for the season and will have a chance to medal after finishing fourth in the event at region last season.

Champ wasn’t done there, however, as he took home the gold medal in the triple (48-11) with a personal record jump. He finished one foot ahead of the next best jumper and currently holds the top jump at the 5A level in 2022. After placing fourth at state last season, he’ll be the favorite to win it all this year.

Princeton had three other athletes compete at the regional meet. Terrayah McCoy just missed state qualification in the high jump, placing fourth (5-4). Donovan Dixon-Lester and Lindan Jones also ran for the Panthers, with Dixon-Lester placing seventh in the 400 (51) and Jones placing 11th in the 800 (2:01.58).

Champ will compete at state at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on Friday, May 13.

