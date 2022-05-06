Election Day is tomorrow

Princeton voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 7 to cast their ballots in the Texas Constitutional election.

Voting locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Nearby voting locations include the Princeton City Hall, located at 2000 East Princeton Drive, Collin College Farmersville Campus, located at 501 South Collin Parkway, and Lowry Crossing City Hall, located at 1405 South Bridgefarmer Road.

Voters can also cast their ballot at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote, which can be found on collincountytx.gov.

There are two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition 1 is asking residents to approve a reduction to the overall amount disabled or elderly homeowners would pay in ad valorem taxes. Property tax bills for elderly or disabled homeowners are currently frozen in accordance with the state’s constitution.

In 2019, the Legislature passed a reduction in property taxes for homeowners, but they did not apply to elderly or disabled homeowners. The reduced rates were not given to elderly or disabled homeowners because of their frozen tax rate.

Proposition 2 is asking voters to allow for an increased tax exemption for a resident’s primary residence for public school allocation. Current law allows homeowners to deduct $25,000 and the resolution would increase that amount to $40,000.